Herefordshire Council's chief executive Paul Walker to quit

Paul Walker, chief executive of Herefordshire Council since May 2021, will quit the role next March.

He said the decision “has been an incredibly difficult one to make, especially given the progress we have made as a council”.

“I feel that I am leaving the council in a strong place, with firm foundations and an exciting future,” he added.

Paying tribute to Mr Walker, council leader Jonathan Lester said he had “worked tirelessly, supporting different administrations to bring about significant changes and improvements”.

“In particular, Paul has been instrumental in overseeing improvements in children’s services, recently recognised by Ofsted and the Children’s Commissioner, and in strengthening our financial management, while delivering better value for money for taxpayers,” Coun Lester said.

“Under his tenure as chief executive, the council has gone from strength to strength, and on behalf of the entire Cabinet, I wish him all the best for his next chapter.”

Cllr Lester’s predecessor Councillor David Hitchiner said he was “very proud to have appointed Paul as chief executive during my tenure as leader of Herefordshire Council”.

“He came at a very challenging time and got to work straight away, addressing the council’s biggest problems,” Coun Hitchiner said.

“I saw him work tirelessly for the people of Herefordshire, especially at time of crisis, such as flooding and guiding the county out of the Covid pandemic.”

Paul Walker began his 43-year career in local government as a trainee lifeguard, before going on to hold senior roles across a range of councils including executive director at Blackpool Council, chief executive at Copeland Borough Council, executive consultant at Rossendale Council and corporate director at the London Borough of Harrow.

Mr Walker added he would be “keenly supporting the smooth transition to a new chief executive” during his remaining six months in charge.

A report published this week the Local Government Association described Herefordshire Council as “a good council that is striving hard to improve further”, praising the openness, accessibility and collaboration of its leadership.