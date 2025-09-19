Chief executive’s exit 'opens the door to a fresh start' for Shropshire Council, says trade union

In an email to all staff this afternoon (Friday), Shropshire Council announced that Mr Begley is to leave the local authority after 12 years at the organisation, the last five as the chief executive.

Responding to the announcement, a Unison spokesperson said Mr Begley's exit was "the predictable outcome of months, if not years, of missed opportunities, failed strategies, and avoidable crises that have brought the council to the very brink of financial ruin".

According to the union, Mr Begley's exit came “just days" after a meeting between the leader of the council and Unison members, and less than two weeks after Unison told the council that the CEO "needed to go".

Ash Silverstone, branch secretary of Unison Shropshire, said: “The departure of the chief executive is an essential first step, but by no means is it the end of the changes needed to save Shropshire Council.

“For well over a decade, Shropshire Council has been suffering the catastrophic impact of chronic underfunding from central government. Our members know this only too well; they have kept services afloat despite wave after wave of cuts.

“But the financial black hole swallowing Shropshire Council now is not just the result of austerity. It is the direct product of failed leadership at the very top."

Mr Silverstone said that "depleted" morale at the council and the stretching of "vital" public services "to breaking point" had resulted in "the most vulnerable residents suffering the consequences".

He called on the council to make a "fresh start".

“This moment must mark a turning point. The departure of the chief executive opens the door to a fresh start – one built on honesty, accountability, and the decisive leadership our members, and residents deserve."

In an email announcing Mr Begley's departure, seen by the Shropshire Star, council leader Councillor Heather Kidd told staff: “I fully respect and support Andy’s decision which I know has been a very difficult one for him to make."