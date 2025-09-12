The Gurkhas are soldiers from Nepal who have served in the British Army since the early 1800s, earning a reputation for loyalty and bravery that has become part of Britain’s military identity.

They fought in both World Wars and countless other conflicts, often praised for their courage under fire.

Brecon in Wales has a particularly close connection to the Gurkhas, as it has been home to the Infantry Battle School, where generations of Gurkha soldiers have trained alongside their British comrades.

Annual parades and cultural events in Brecon often celebrate this bond, reinforcing the sense that the Gurkhas are part of the fabric of the town as much as of the Army.

But while their service is widely admired, their treatment has not always matched the esteem in which they are held.

For decades, Gurkhas were paid less than their British counterparts and given smaller pensions, sparking long-running campaigns for fairer recognition.

Even now, those Gurkha veterans who retired before July 1 1997 have been denied equal pensions, despite the fact that they did the same job as their British comrades, and many were injured in the service of the UK.

This has left many Gurkha veterans across the country, including in Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, below the poverty line. These pensions are far below the UK's National Minimum Wage.

In Parliament, Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick asked whether Alistair Carns, Under-Secretary of State for Veterans, will commit to ensuring all Gurkha veterans receive fair and equal pensions in recognition of their service.

Al Carns MP stated; ‘We have a proud and distinguished history of Gurkha soldiers serving in the British Army.”

However, he did not commit to David’s requests in Parliament and reassured that there is welfare support and guidance in place for Gurkha veterans already.

David Chadwick has already raised the issue of equal pensions for Gurkhas in parliament several times and has submitted an Early Day Motion (EDM) in parliament calling on the Government to end the discrimination against Gurkha veterans.

In July, Chadwick also met with Gurkha pensioners in Parliament Square to discuss how to support their campaign.

Commenting following the exchange in Parliament, David Chadwick MP, said:

“It is unacceptable that Gurkha veterans are continuing to receive this unjust treatment by the UK Government. I will continue to push for full equality in pensions for all Gurkha veterans.

“These are brave servicemen who served and were injured alongside their British colleagues defending our country.

“It is disappointing that the UK Government chose not to change its position today, but I will continue to use my voice in pushing for justice for our Gurkha veterans.

The full question and answer can be watched here: https://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/eb4aef10-1aa0-4bfb-bb66-d88d56e7b1af?in=14:42:15