Fears raised Shropshire could be 'forced' into unsuitable combined authority under devolution bill

Speaking in Parliament, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said it is "unclear" whether Shropshire Council could join a neighbouring area to form a combined authority, but raised concerns of what a potential merger could hold.

The debate around the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill, notably local government reorganisation, comes amid Shropshire Council's financial crisis, the authority having recently declared a "financial emergency" with a forecasted overspend of £33.5 million.

The bill forms part of the Government's plans to "widen and deepen" devolution across England. In law, the bill will create a new category of authority in England, the "Strategic Authority".

The Government says this new category will simplify and speed up the process of transferring powers from Westminster to local areas.

There will be two main types: combined authorities, groups of unitary councils in single-tier areas such as Greater Manchester; and combined county authorities for two-tier councils only (e.g. county councils).

While a possible merger between Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council was previously shut down by council leaders, Mrs Morgan raised concerns Shropshire could be combined with other bordering areas - notably Cheshire.

The Liberal Democrat MP said the current lack of a suitable partner for Shropshire could result in the county being aligned with an area that is "unlike" it in structure, needs, and priorities.

She said: "It is unclear for some areas, including Shropshire, where they will end up being made to form a combined authority. Shropshire shares borders with Wales and Cheshire, which is in a different region, so there is no clear partner for it.

Helen Morgan MP. Photo: House of Commons

"I am concerned that Shropshire will end up being forced into a combined authority with an area that does not look like Shropshire or give any benefit to its residents. Does my honourable friend agree that this needs to be better thought through?"

The Liberal Democrat party's local government spokeswoman Vikki Slade MP responded: "I share concern that some areas risk being left behind by this muddled approach.

"I ask the Secretary of State for assurances on how she will ensure that such areas do not fall further behind neighbours that are further along in the programme."