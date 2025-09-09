'The Government must deliver fairer funding' - MPs’ reaction to Shropshire Council’s finances

To prevent the Government stepping in and a section 114 notice being issued, cabinet is being asked to declare a “financial emergency” when it meets on Wednesday (September 10).

Latest figures show that the authority is projecting an overspend of £35.169 million by the end of the 2025/26 financial year. That is £889,000 above its present financial resources.

Legally this is not allowed, so unless immediate action is taken to balance the books, all but essential spending will be stopped.

Stuart Anderson, the MP for South Shropshire, says residents “are being greatly affected by government decisions which have stripped Shropshire Council of millions of pounds due to the removal of dedicated funding for rural councils”.

“This has been followed by the county being named as one of 16 areas to expect further funding cuts as a result of the Government’s council tax reforms.

“Clearly, this has devastating consequences for local services – with Shropshire Council due to declare a financial emergency.

Stuart Anderson MP. Picture: Stuart Anderson's office

“I have repeatedly called for better funding for rural areas, given the extra cost of delivering essential services in large and sparsely populated areas like Shropshire. I will, of course, do everything I can to protect residents from the impact of this situation.

“However, the Government must now deliver a fairer funding settlement that stabilises council finances and restores the sustainability of rural public services.”

Meanwhile, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said that councils across the country were subjected to “years of reckless financial mismanagement” by the last Conservative government, pushing local authorities to breaking point.

“This is coupled in Shropshire with the previous administration’s failure to face up to the challenge when they were in charge and to deliver previously identified cost-savings,” she said.

Julia Buckley, the MP for Shrewsbury, was also approached for comment.