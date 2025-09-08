Parish council near Oswestry wants to develop Neighbourhood Plan

At a meeting last month, West Felton Parish Council resolved to a develop a plan for a neighbourhood area. Therefore, parish clerk Rosemary Wood has officially submitted the application which will be discussed by Shropshire Council’s cabinet on Wednesday (September 10).

“West Felton Parish comprises the settlements of West Felton, Queen’s Head, Rednal, Grimpo, Haughton, Sandford and the historic estates of Twyford, Tedsmore, Doveston and Woodhouse,” she said.

“West Felton was designated as a Community Hub in the Shropshire Site Allocations and Development Management Plan Submission Draft (2014), serving the surrounding hamlets, isolated dwellings and businesses.

“Together, they offer a range of services which contribute to a sustainable community.”

In a report sent to the council’s cabinet, Tim Collard, legal service manager at Shropshire Council, has recommended that the proposed Neighbourhood Area is designated.

“In determining the application, Shropshire Council must have regard to the desirability of designating the whole of the parish area as a Neighbourhood Area and the desirability of maintaining the existing boundaries of areas already designated as neighbourhood areas,” said Mr Collard.

“In the event the designation is approved, it will be published on the council’s website. If the designation is refused under Section 61G (9) of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, reasons must be given and the decision publicised in accordance with Regulation 7.

“It is considered there is significant risk to the council of not agreeing to the West Felton Parish Area as a Neighbourhood Area without sound rationale.”