Latest discussions on who will pay for Ludlow's collapsed town walls will be held in private

The Parochial Church Council (PCC) and Ludlow Town Council (LTC) have been at loggerheads over who is liable for the upkeep of the wall, which collapsed next to St Laurence’s Church in 2013.

Letters from the parties’ respective solicitors were published as part of the agenda pack for a full council meeting held on July 28.

Acting on behalf of the PCC, Veale Wasbrough Vizards (VWV) said it been instructed to take the necessary steps “to achieve a resolution of this longstanding matter”.

The spokesperson added that its client “has no option other than to take enforcement action in order to determine the matter”, with any legal action likely to be costly.

In response, Geldards, which is representing LTC, said that VWV’s letter “lacks the necessary legal particulars to support the assertion of liability”, adding that its client “remains open to constructive dialogue to resolve matters”.

“However, as your client is now considering legal action, it is required to provide a formal Letter of Claim setting out the basis of its claim, the facts relied upon, and what relief it is seeking,” said a spokesperson.

“When it does so, we will respond appropriately. In the meantime, our client’s position is reserved in relation to costs.”

Part of the wall behind St Laurence's Church collapsed in 2013. Picture: Andy Boddington

Councillors were asked to “note” the correspondence at the meeting in July. However, standing orders were suspended so that it could be discussed.

Every member said they were only made aware of the letters when they saw them in the agenda.

“I was surprised we responded to this without consultation,” said Councillor Robert Owen, who was an active spokesperson for the PCC about the issue prior to becoming a councillor in May.

“Just putting this on the agenda for an item to note is, in my view, not adequate. I would like to request a meeting with the external auditor to discuss this event before they are signed off in September.”

Town council clerk Gina Wilding said no decision has been made without councillors’ knowledge.

“The council employs a solicitor, who is in a position of full knowledge of the information,” she said.

“The solicitor has asked for more clarity asking what they mean.”

Councillors agreed to fully review the legal paperwork at the next full council meeting on Monday (September 8), subject to its solicitor being present.

However, the agenda shows that it will be discussed in private, with a motion to exclude the press and public. The only items that will be held in public are a police update and any updates from the unitary councillors. Members of the public will also be allowed to speak at the start of the meeting.