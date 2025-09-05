Newport councillors set ball rolling for next council tax demand

Newport Town Council’s proportion of the annual property tax increased by an inflation-busting 4.03 per cent in April this year sending a Band D equivalent bill up from £142.38 to £148.11.

Picture was taken on Wednesday, September 5, 2025.

The town council’s proportion of the overall council tax is dwarfed by that of the borough, but unlike its bigger colleague it is not restricted in the total amount it can raise which this year amounts to some £658,500.

The town council’s resource and finance committee this week approved a timetable which could see a draft budget presented in December before its precept is set on January 14.

The meeting on Wednesday was told that the next budget will include an item on “strategic planning” for the first time. The details of that were not revealed at the meeting.

Town clerk Jo Reay said: “This gives us a nice amount of time for committees to consider. Last year we did it by December 10 but we have an extra month in case.”

The town council’s services include the running of the cemetery, allotments, much of the footway lighting, grounds maintenance of St Nicholas Church, Christmas lights and the provision of a Citizen’s Advice Bureau outreach worker.

It has also taken on the running of Newport Library although it will received a £78,380 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council to do that for the next two years before it takes on that responsibility.

The council also has a “significant annual cost” of maintaining the historic Guildhall and has a relatively large pay bill.

But the council says it also provides “significant levels of grant funding” for events including St George’s Day, Newport Carnival, and Newport In Bloom.

It also raises an income from fees from allotments, weddings and funerals, which also recorded above inflation rises earlier this year.