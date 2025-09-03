Complaints to Shropshire Council rise by almost a quarter - amid 'growing trend of abuse' towards staff

Complaints to the local authority rose by 23 per cent over the most recent financial year.

A report going before councillors next week outlines formal feedback received, and responded to, by Shropshire Council between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025 - before the local election and change of majority in May.

In that period, Shropshire Council received 2,386 'initial complaint cases' - up from 1,934 complaints the previous financial year.

Overall customer feedback figures - including complaints, comments, and compliments - have risen by 17 per cent in the same period.

As in previous years, complaints regarding highways and transport form a large proportion of those complaints.

Shropshire Council HQ at Guildhall in Frankwell, Shrewsbury

In 2024/25, the service formed 14 per cent of all Shropshire Council’s complaints - an increase from 12 per cent the previous year, but an improvement on the 19 per cent in 22/23 and 27 per cent in 21/22.

Complaints about waste services made up nine per cent of the grand total - down from 14 per cent in 22/23 but up from six per cent last year.

The report, due to be discussed by Shropshire Council's scrutiny committee next week, notes that a high number of complaints should "not be seen as negative" - as high figures "can be indicative of a well-publicised and accessible complaints process".

The document adds: "Low complaint volumes are potentially a sign that individuals are unable to complain.”

As well as an increase in complaints, the report notes there is a "growing trend" of "harassment and abuse" towards members of staff at the local authority.

A number of recommendations have been made for "ongoing improvement" to the procedures, including staff training and continuing efforts to reduce wait times.

Regarding abuse towards council staff, the report recommends "a more strategic cross-council approach" to review and respond to the issue.

The report will be presented to the scrutiny committee at 10am next Monday, September 8 at The Guildhall in Shrewsbury.