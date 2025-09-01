The reshuffle is designed to build on the Cabinet’s existing strengths while introducing fresh perspectives to key areas of council work.

“I believe these changes will help us build on the expertise we’ve developed and bring new energy to our Cabinet,” said Cllr Berriman.

“This reshuffle reflects the council’s commitment to delivering a sustainable, inclusive, and forward-thinking Powys, with a Cabinet team equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

As part of the changes, Cllr Sian Cox will step down from her Cabinet role. Councillor James Gibson-Watt has agreed to remain in Cabinet, while Councillor Pete Roberts will take on a new portfolio.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Cllr Cox for her dedication and service in her Cabinet role, and for making way for these changes. Her contribution has been greatly appreciated,” said Cllr Berriman.

“I would also like to thank Cllr Gibson-Watt for agreeing to stay on and become Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, which will include post-16 education.

“Cllr Roberts has agreed to become Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys, having done much of the heavy lifting in transforming education.”

Cabinet Members and Portfolio Responsibilities from October 1 2025

Cllr Jake Berriman: Leader and Cabinet Member for People, Performance and Partnerships with responsibility for Cabinet business, developing and maintaining partnerships, including Corporate Joint Committee and the Public Service Board, People Services – Workforce and Member development and support, corporate health and safety, including joint Chair of JCNC, corporate performance management, strategic and local development planning and property, including county farms

Cllr Matthew Dorrance: Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys with responsibility for housing services, including gypsies and travellers, tackling poverty, including money advice service, violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence, including White Ribbon pledge, equality and diversity, Armed Forces Partnership and Champion and refugees

Cllr Glyn Preston: Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys with responsibility for Developing a strategic economic framework for Powys, securing economic investment opportunities across Powys localities and supporting the Mid Wales Growth Deal and Regional Skills Partnership

Cllr David Thomas: Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation with responsibilities for delivering the Sustainable Powys Transformation Programme, finance, procurement, income and awards, and integrated business planning and risk management

Cllr Pete Roberts: Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys with responsibilities for adult social care and commissioning, North Powys Wellbeing Programme, integration of the care system with Powys Teaching Health Board and developing community engagement to support locality working

Cllr Richard Church: Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services with responsibility for environmental health and public protection, trading standards, emergency planning and community safety, development management and building control services, legal services, ombudsman, coroner and registrar services

Cllr James Gibson-Watt: Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys with responsibilities for education, Schools' Transformation Programme and post-16 learning and skills development, including partnerships with HE, FE, WBL, and community-based providers

Cllr Jackie Charlton: Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys with responsibilities for climate change and decarbonisation, highways and recycling, transport, including home-to-school transport, countryside services and environmental matters

Cllr Sandra Davies: Cabinet Member for Future Generations with responsibilities for children’s services, youth justice, youth services, Future Generations Act and Welsh Language

Cllr Raiff Devlin: Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital and Community Services with responsibilities for customer services and information governance, Digital Powys Programme, leisure and culture, including theatres, libraries, museums, and archives and supporting the Sustainable Food Partnership for Powys, including catering and cleaning

