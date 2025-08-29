Delight as rural parish councils in Telford are set to be saved from a merger threat

Both Little Wenlock Parish Council and Ercall Magna Parish Council had been earmarked to be subsumed into much bigger patches under a Telford borough council boundary review.

Councillor Kevin Connor OBE, who chairs Ercall Magna Parish Council, said it was “wonderful news” that a key committee next week has been recommended not to merge his area with Waters Upton.

Ercall Magna is already the largest rural parish in Telford and Wrekin and a merger with Waters Upton would have joined communities that are miles apart.

Councillor Connor said the strength of feeling and powerful arguments expressed by members of the community in support of the work of the council shows that “democracy works”.

He added that it also showed that face-to-face and printed consultation works in a way that emails and digital cannot.

“Digital loses that personal contact, it can be very sterile,” he said.

In Little Wenlock, councillors had threatened to resign en masse if a merger with Wrockwardine and Rodington was forced on them.

Next week’s committee is being asked not to proceed with that option.

A new recommendation is being put to councillors to keep Little Wenlock Parish Council and to consult on the creation of a new Wrockwardine & Rodington Parish Council.

Councillor Dave Cooper, who chairs Little Wenlock Parish Council, said his council is ‘pleased’.

“I can confirm that Little Wenlock Parish council are pleased that the results of resident surveys and retention of identity has been recognised by Telford & Wrekin councillors and we hope that the committee sign off the latest suggested amendment which retains Little Wenlock as an independent parish, retaining its ability to ensure that our residents views are brought forwards to the benefit of our community and its identity.”

New parish councils for Priorslee and Muxton

The meeting papers also confirm the creation of new parish councils for Priorslee and Muxton.

Councillor Rachael Tyrrell (Conservative, Priorslee) posted on social media that it is recommended that a new Priorslee Parish Council is created, and it will have three councillors in Priorslee West and six councillors in Priorslee East.

She said: “St Georges will merge with Donnington and we wish our neighbours well.

“My own view is that whilst this is a good outcome for Priorslee, I am disappointed for St Georges residents.”

St George’s will be merged with Donnington under the proposals.

Councillor Tyrrell said: “These are recommendations and a final decision will be made in mid-October 2025.

“The parish will need to agree how best to prepare for the future arrangements. This will include matters such as the distribution of assets, income and expenditure both until elections in May 2027 and beyond, staffing levels and similar.”

Next week’s committee is being advised that if it agrees to undertake a further consultation on some areas, it will be asked to meet again to make its final

decision, probably in mid-October.

Other proposals include:

It is proposed that a new parish council merging Chetwynd Aston and Church Aston is created.

It is proposed that the existing arrangements for Hadley & Leegomery are retained, including Horton.

A new Wrockwardine Wood, Trench & Oakengates Town Council is set to be created.

Lilleshall Parish Council is set to be retained as the area will see significant population growth if the borough council’s draft local plan is adopted.

Newport Town Council’s boundaries will be expanded to take Station Road away from Chetwynd Aston & Woodcote.

Tibberton & Cherrington Parish Council will be retained, it is proposed.

Wellington Town Council is set to take Admaston and Bratton from Wrockwardine Parish Council.

It is proposed that the arrangements for Eyton, Preston and Kynnersley are retained.