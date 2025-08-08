Telford Tories go back to the future with change at the top

Former group leader Andrew Eade – who led the whole council for four years when the Conservatives ran the authority – has taken over from Tim Nelson at the reigns of the official opposition on the borough.

Councillor Tim Nelson. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The True Blue group has seven councillors in its ranks while Labour has an overwhelming 38 seats, with six Lib Dems and three independents on the 54-seat council.

Councillor Andrew Eade. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The change at the Tory top marks a stark shift in the opposition’s approach to their work on the council and the role they have in the run up to the borough-wide elections due in 2027.

Councillor Eade (Church Aston & Lilleshall) is much more combative in the role than Councillor Nelson (Newport North) who is a self confessed reader of every page of in-depth policy documents.

Councillor Andrew Eade Picture Telford & Wrekin Council

Notably in 2023 an explosive meeting resulted in councillor Eade being kicked out of the room by then Labour leader Shaun Davies after refusing to stop giving his thoughts on increased charges for adult social care.

Noticeably at the last full council meeting before the summer break it was Councillor Eade who did most of the Conservative group’s talking while Councillor Nelson remained in his seat. The change at the top took place before that meeting, the LDRS understands.

Councillor Nelson, who previously served as Councillor Eade’s deputy, said he is “loyal to Andrew, who has been pretty good to me. I want to be good to Andrew in return.”

Councillor Nelson has readily admitted at meetings that he had more to learn to be a group leader.

And speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service this week he said: “I am not the finished article. I can read the reports and when I see something sensible I will say so.

“I do not do the knockabout, yah-boo sucks at all. I do the background detailed stuff.”

Councillor Eade praised Councillor Nelson for his “great integrity and unflagging committment.”

He said: “I have returned as group leader and believe it is now time to take a completely fresh look at local government, what it does and how it does it and, perhaps more importantly, make it more responsive and accessable to our community.

“I want to take a root and branch look at the work of the group and the council.”

He said that he was against the council “hiding behind a public facing computer generated chat bot” when it comes to dealing with issues.

He added that it is “not the way forward when responding to the problems of our local residents.”

He added that the borough will face “many severe challenges in the coming months and years” including the possibility of mergers.

He added that he was against a “push towards a merger with the Black Country and ‘broke Birmingham’ is certainly not the answer.

“My predessor, Councillor Nelson, is a councillor of great integrity and unflagging commitment, a great champion for the residents both in Newport itself and the wider borough.

“It is a time consuming job to lead a political group and something that Councillor Nelson has undertaken with great principle.

“I count Tim as a personal friend and I cannot pay a high enough tribute to the work he has done.”

Councillor Eade will be able to attend Labour cabinet meetings as an observer and have his say facing council leader Lee Carter, who is not shy of attacks on Tory party policy.

The two councillors who will now be facing each other regularly across the council chamber share a love of AFC Telford United. But that is about it in public at least.