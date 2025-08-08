Some children's care packages are costing Powys council £15,000 a week

At a meeting of council’s Health and Care scrutiny committee recently, councillors went through the details of the department’s budget as it stood at the end of 2024/2025.

The 2024/2025 Powys County Council budget was £341.6 million, and the share given to Social Services is £125.4 million – which is over a third of the total budget.

This is broken down further with Adult Services receiving £93.2 million and Children’s Services £32.2 million.

At the end of the financial year both departments had overspent.

Adult Services were £648,000 over budget and received £626,000 from the council’s Risk Budget to bring the total down to £22,000.

The financial position in Children’s Services was worse, as the department overspent by £1.579 million which was reduced to £23,000 after receiving £1.556 million from the Risk Budget.

Committee chairwoman, Councillor Amanda Jenner (Conservative) asked for assurances that savings targets for the Children’s Service would be met this year.

Last year the department produced £2.3 million in savings out of a target of £4 million.

This left £1.679 million unachieved and rolled over into this financial year.

Cllr Jenner said: “How positive are you feeling on whether they are achievable?”

Head of children’s service Sharon Powell answered: “There has been a number of years where unachieved savings have been rolled forward.

“It’s a big ask for us.”

She said that the “legacy debts” create a “pressure” when looking at care placements which is where most of the departmental spending is.

Ms Powell said: “Last year alone that expenditure rose by £2.6 million and the market for placements remains very buoyant so there is a national shortage of residential placements across the UK and those providers are seeing that as an opportunity to increase their fees wherever they want.

“Some of our higher cost placements are reaching upwards of £15,000 a week and that remains a consistent pressure for us to navigate.

“We scrutinise every single placement and cost we have, signing off every single invoice sits with myself.”

She added that the council was also looking to hand children in care back to their parents or extended families: “where it is safe to do so.”

Ms Powell said: “We’re also looking at special guardianship orders which is a different legal order that enables a care given to have responsibility for that child rather than the local authority.

In Wales, the government have brought in a law to “remove profit” from those providing care for children earlier this year.

Ms Powell said that this will “help” but that the council need to “navigate the next couple of years” until the law is fully implemented.

Cllr Gareth E Jones (Powys Independents) asked if this law applied to care providers in England as well?

Ms Powell said: “It is not, but there are already conversations going on in England to move to a similar position.

“That would be helpful going forward.”

Cllr Jenner said that when it comes to setting next year’s budget, she would be “concerned” about any savings proposal from the department being brought forward.

Cllr Jenner said: “Are they just putting a ridiculous amount of pressure given that you already have this roll over.

She believed this needed to be “fed up” to Cllr David Thomas the finance portfolio holder and Jane Thomas the director of corporate services and s151 officer) so that they understand the situation.