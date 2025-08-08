Powys County Council seeks views on how to improve walking and cycling routes

Perhaps it’s simply somewhere safe to leave your bike whilst you pop to the shops. Maybe a cycle lane would make you feel more confident to ride on the road. Perhaps a zebra crossing would allow pupils to safely walk to and from school. Or maybe the pavement needs improving to make walking to town with the children and a pushchair easer.

There are lots of different options which could be considered to improve the current or future ‘active travel’ routes within your town.

During the last refresh of the Active Travel Network Map (ATNM) in 2020, more than 500 potential future routes were identified by stakeholders across the 11 designated localities; Brecon, Builth Wells, Crickhowell, Knighton, Llandrindod Wells, Llanidloes, Machynlleth, Newtown, Presteigne, Welshpool and Ystradgynlais (settlements with a population of over 2000, as identified by the Minister in the Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013).

Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, Councillor Jackie Charlton said: “The Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013 aims to make Wales a walking and cycling nation.

“With your help, during this 12-week engagement exercise, we plan to refresh the current Active Travel Network Map already developed by communities in 2016/17 and again in 2020/22).

"We want your feedback; can you help us update the routes that were chosen previously by stakeholders within the 11 designated localities - the largest towns within Powys. Has anything changed? Is there anything else we should be considering? Are the routes still relevant? We want to hear the views of people who either live, work or visit our towns. This includes community groups, schools, families and individuals.

“Once all the suggestions have been identified and analysed, a new draft Active Travel Network Map will be made available for final public consultation next year.”

To find out more about the council’s active travel plans and to let us know your ideas on improving active travel routes in your area, please visit: Have Your Say: Have Your Say: Help Shape the Active Travel Network in Powys | DataMapWales