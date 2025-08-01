Watchdog’s report gives Dudley Council a mauling

The report on audit and risk management in 2024/25 from the council’s interim director of finance was presented to the authority’s audit committee on July 7.

Risk management is the way organisations like local councils assess potential risks to how services are delivered, objectives are achieved and financial stability is maintained.

The council’s head of audit and risk management, Graham Harrison, said: “For the 12 months ended March 31, I am able to provide ‘limited’ assurance on Dudley MBC’s framework of governance, risk management and internal control, which is required in order to achieve the council’s priorities.”

Limited assurance is defined as ‘significant weaknesses in system design or control application’.

The council is currently introducing a new operating model including a senior management review in response to critical reports from its external auditors and the Local Government Association in 2023.

Dudley Council House. Picture: Dudley MBC

When he outlined the restructure in July 2024, council leader, Councillor Patrick Harley said: “This will allow us to better meet the ever-increasing demand on essential services such as children’s and adult social care.

“We have already made great strides in identifying savings through our spending review, but we need to go further to ensure we can secure financial stability in the future and safeguard those essential services.

“It means moving away from our old ways of working, building on the expertise of staff and creating a council that is fit for the future that can deliver the very best for the residents we serve.”

One of the problems for auditors in 2024/25 was resources with the loss of a part-time senior auditor and a vacancy for a principal auditor.

The report said: “The team needs to be restructured to address the difficulties with recruiting staff and provide the skills and experience required going forward.

“However, the restructure cannot progress until the senior management review has been concluded.”

Mr Harrison’s job will be added to the list of vacancies after it emerged he was leaving the authority.

Former audit committee chairman Councillor Karl Denning said: “Graham has worked for DMBC for over 20 years. Graham was the eyes and ears of the audit chair and committee within the authority.

“He was diligent and highlighted where there were gaps in service. In a very demanding department he has always shone in his attitude and ability.”