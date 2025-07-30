"It was a ‘busy beaver’ end of term," said Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Joyce Watson

Produced by the Beaver Trust, ‘Balancing the Scales’ explores the relationship between beavers, fish, and our river ecosystems.

Despite extensive scientific research on the subject, misunderstandings about the complex interactions between beavers and fish remain widespread – this superb film addresses both the challenges and benefits.

The event was organised by the Welsh Beaver Project, which is working to successfully re-establish Eurasian Beavers (Castor fiber) in Wales.

I rejoined the team at Cors Dyfi two weeks ago for beaver watch. Thrillingly, a male beaver made an appearance – magical!

We also discussed a new enclosure near Tregaron, where the organisation is working with the landowner on lots of exciting and innovative conservation work.

At a time when our rivers are under threat, beavers could be critical to improving water quality and reducing flood risks.

They are amazing eco-engineers – innate wetland habitat managers. Re-establishing sustainable populations could breathe new life into our water systems, for the benefit of wildlife and people.

Wildlife Trusts Wales has been examining the feasibility of a wild release of beavers since 2005 and has undertaken extensive community consultation.

Results of that work show widespread and overwhelming public support for the plan. To enable effective management of beavers they need legal protection. Beavers already have full legal protection in Scotland and England, but not yet in Wales.

However, the environment minister last September issued a statement confirming Welsh Government support for the managed reintroduction of beavers in Wales. So, we look forward to further developments.

In other news, First Minister Eluned Morgan wrapped up the term by highlighting the progress that has been made in key areas.

They include cutting the longest NHS waits by 86%, investing nearly £2bn in social housing.

fixing or preventing at least 200,000 potholes by the end of the year and backing Welsh businesses to the tune of £600 million, creating 42,000 jobs

A record to build on and be proud of, ahead of next year’s election.

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Joyce Watson.