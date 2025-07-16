‘It’s the way politics is’: Telford councillor fails in bid to get more time to consider amendments

Conservatives on Telford & Wrekin Council have complained in the past about their proposals being ‘mangled’ into motions that they don’t recognise after being changed by the ruling Labour group.

A leading Labour councillor rejected the call, saying it is “the way politics is”.

A meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council's governance committee. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Rachael Tyrrell (Conservative, Priorslee) told a meeting of the council’s governance committee that councillors often see proposed amendments to motions when they turn up at their desks.

Councillor Rachael Tyrrell. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“Several times we have turned up at full council to see motions amended,” she told the meeting on Tuesday (July 15).

“I am sure that is not the intention because it would be anti-democratic. I would like to see amendments a little bit sooner.

“Motions have to be submitted seven working days before the meeting, which works out as 10 days. But we have amendments on the day.”

Council cabinet member Councillor Ollie Vickers (Labour, Donnington) told the meeting that “most councils operate this way”.

Councillor Ollie Vickers. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“It is just the way that politics is to some extent. Maybe there is a case for circulating amendments four hours in advance of a meeting rather than being put on a desk at the meeting.”

He added that proposed amendments could also be made to the Labour group’s motions.

Councillors were discussing the council’s constitution and new ways of presenting it to them and the public so it is more clearly understandable.

The constitution currently says any proposed amendment to a motion or recommendation at council should be submitted no later than four hours before the meeting starts.

Officers then ensure that group leaders are notified by telephone or email of any amendments as soon as possible before the meeting.

At a previous meeting of the full council, Tory group leader Councillor Tim Nelson (Newport North) also accused the ruling Labour group of “mangling” his group’s motions and using the power of its large majority on the council.

Labour councillors denied that they were doing anything wrong with Councillor Eileen Callear (Hadley & Leegomery) saying if the Conservatives “constructed a motion that we could support, we would not need to amend it”.

“It means that we are doing your job for you,” she added.

Labour currently holds 38 of the 54 seats on Telford & Wrekin Council, a large majority over the combined 16 seats of the Conservatives (seven), Lib Dems (six) and three independents.

Councillor Luke Lewis (Labour, Lawley) said he did not support amendments to the constitution because “officers have worked really hard and it is good to go as it is”.

Councillor Tyrrell, who was the only opposition group councillor on the Labour-dominated committee, failed to find a seconder.

The committee supported recommending the adoption of the revised and updated constitution to the full council on Thursday this week (July 17).