Call for Oswestry to develop its own Neighbourhood Plan

In a motion due to be discussed this Wednesday (June 11), Green Party Councillor Duncan Kerr calls for a Neighbourhood Plan to be developed.

“Since we lost Oswestry Borough Council, too many decisions that affect Oswestry have been made in, and for the benefit, of Shrewsbury or Shropshire,” he said.

“The most obvious example [is] the current housing development of Shrewsbury Road, which may have met some housing target but has not had local involvement.

“As a result, we are not getting enough affordable homes nor the investment in school, health, social and leisure facilities that the town needs.

“Since the imposition by the last Conservative Government of a National Planning Framework, local control of planning decisions has become even weaker. It is time we took matters into our own hands by joining the many other communities in Shropshire that have developed their own Neighbourhood Plan which would control future planning applications in Oswestry.”

Councillor Duncan Kerr wants Oswestry to develop a Neighbourhood Plan. Picture: Councillor Duncan Kerr

Councillor Kerr added that the Government has funding available for this to happen but warned that that there is competition for it "so the town needs to act quickly".

The motion reads: “Shropshire is currently re-writing its Local Plan, a process that will take some 30 months. This is very similar to the timescale for the production of a neighbourhood plan and running the processes in tandem means we can have them approved together, saving time and expense.

“The plan need not be limited to Oswestry and could involve adjoining parishes if they wish to participate.

“The council resolves that it wishes to develop a Neighbourhood Plan and sets up a Task and Finish Group to which the Civic Society, Oswestry BID and surrounding parishes will be invited to understand and develop the process and report back to council on how to proceed.”

Councillor Kerr said he has already spoken to the town Civic Society and has its support.

“I hope Residents Associations, businesses and the public we all get involved as well so that we can shape Oswestry’s future together,” he said.

“I hope the new town councillors will back me in this endeavour. I would also be interested to hear from any of our neighbouring parish councils, who might be interested in working in partnership with us to develop a plan for their communities as well.”