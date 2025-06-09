Independent beats Labour in Telford parish council by-election with 12 per cent turnout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mike Povall won the Lawley East Ward after winning 156 votes with Labour’s Natalie Pietrzyk polling 135 in the head-to-head contest on Thursday (June 5).

The winner will take a seat representing Lawley East that was made vacant when Labour’s Raj Mehta stepped down from Lawley & Overdale Parish Council on March 18.

New councillor Mike Povall. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

There is an electorate of 2,510 in the ward and returning officer David Sidaway recorded that the 297 ballot papers issued represented a voter turnout of 11.83 per cent.

Mr Sidaway also recorded that six ballot papers were rejected for being “unmarked or wholly void".

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council now has a full slate of eight elected councillors from around the parish for its next full council meeting on Tuesday, June 24, at Dawley Baptist Church.