Shrewsbury Town Council aiming to 'step up' and 'lead on change' with residents

Members of the public were invited to hear the council set out its plans at its annual meeting on Monday (May 19).

Town councillor Rob Wilson said "stepping up", "investing in our communities", and "leading on change with them" are what the council will be looking to do.

“The principle of stepping up has already been established,” said Councillor Wilson.

“There have been too many occasions in the past where residents and councillors have been frustrated that nothing can be done about a particular issue.

“At the heart of the town council’s intention to step up is to act on the concerns of residents where it has the ability to do so.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, has set his targets for the next year. Pictures: LDRS/Shropshire Council

“As Shropshire Council faces financial headwinds, we need to stand ready as reliable partners and representatives of residents,” he said.

“Aside from this, it is my belief that services are geninuely best delivered as locally as possible.”

Councillor Wilson added that there is a plan to develop the Quarry in the next 20 years, but the council should also extend work to other countryside spaces outside of the town centre.

“When we have looked at playgrounds, I have been vocal before about moving away from the model of a swing, a slide, a roundabout and a bench.

“We should champion variety, creativity and collaboration in our places for our children.”

The town council has also earmarked six areas as part of its vision: building resilient communities; preserving Shrewsbury’s heritage; taking positive action to tackle climate change; maintaining a sustainable, resilient and efficient organisation; creating a greener and better connected Shrewsbury; and supporting Shrewsbury residents to live active and healthy lives.

“Our town is a fantastic place to live, and it’s increasingly being recognised further afield,” said Councillor Wilson.

“We should be rightly proud of our home. We mustn’t, however, rest on our laurels. I think it’s the best county town in England, but the more we can do to solidify Shrewsbury’s local, national and international reputation, the better.”