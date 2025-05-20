Labour versus Independent in Telford parish council by-election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Lawley East ward of Lawley & Overdale Parish Council became vacant when Labour’s Raj Mehta stepped down on March 18.

At least 10 electors have called for the seat to be filled with a by-election and now two candidates have been officially named.

The by-election on Thursday, June 5 will see Labour defend the seat against an Independent.

Labour candidate Natalie Pietrzyk, whose address is given as being in Telford and Wrekin, will be up against Mike Povall, of The Crest, Old Park, who is described as an Independent.