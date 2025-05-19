Telford parish councillor steps down after 26 years to ‘enjoy the time I have left’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Widower Jim Loveridge’s councillor wife Jackie died suddenly in 2022 and her husband speaks of losing his ‘life support’ in a retirement resignation statement.

Councillor Jackie Loveridge, who died in 2022. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Loveridge announced his resignation from Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council last week on social media.

Jim Loveridge has stepped down as a councillor after 26 years. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

He wrote: “To all my community, friends and family. It is with regret that I inform you of my resignation from Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council. Effective as of 19.30 hrs 13th May 2025 at the AGM.

“Due to the loss of my life support Jackie Loveridge and my declining health issues, I have decided to step back after 26 years and enjoy the time I have left, to my own care.

“I have endeavoured to do my best for this community and it’s residents. I wish all well for the future. Best wishes to all.”

Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council recorded its thanks to Councillor Loveridge.

“Following 26 years of dedicated service to the Brookside community and Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council Jim Loveridge has made the decision to step back and focus on himself and his family.

“Jim has therefore resigned from the Parish Council and the relevant notices are being published.

“The Parish Council, Councillors and team would like to express their most sincere thanks and appreciation for the dedication and support Jim has provided all these years, both as a Parish and Borough Councillor.

“We all wish Jim a long and happy retirement.”

Councillor Loveridge served as a borough councillor until the elections on May 8, 2023.

Councillor Jackie Loveridge died suddenly in 2022 after battling with illness for a number of months.

She was remembered by the then leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, as a dedicated councillor who represented the people of Stirchley and Brookside with pride and with passion.

She became a borough councillor for Telford & Wrekin in May 2011, but had been a parish councillor for almost 20 years, since 2003. She had chaired the parish council.

A notice of casual vacancy has been posted on official websites.

Electors now have until June 5, 2025 to request that a by election be held to fill the seat.

If a request to hold an election is not received from at least 10 electors then Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council must co-opt a person to fill the vacancy.

The Returning Officer’s address is Electoral Services Office: Telford and Wrekin Council, Darby House, Lawn Central, Telford, TF3 4JA and the telephone number for further guidance is (01952) 383206.