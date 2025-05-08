'Devil is in the detail' - MP seeks assurances for Shropshire farmers following US trade deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for The Wrekin, congratulated Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on striking a trade deal with US president Donald Trump in the House of Commons today.

But, in an exchange with Lucy Powell, leader of the House of Commons, he warned that 'the devil is in the detail', raising farmers' concerns that an agreement would allow cut-price imports of chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef into the UK.

Miss Powell assured him that food standards were a 'red line'.

Mr Pritchard asked: “Can the minister assure the House, assure Shropshire farmers and British farmers that British agriculture is safe with this trade deal?”

Miss Powell replied: “These issues are still unfolding … but he will be aware that the issues that he raises of food standards and agriculture have been red lines for this government in those trade talks, and he will get the details later today.”