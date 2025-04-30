Residents praised for making Madeley’s Remembrance service tick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Four volunteers who step up to do their bit to help the Telford town remember the fallen received special mention at the awards ceremony on Monday (April 28).

The mayor\'s awards at Madeley Town Council. Picture: LDRS

St Michael’s Church wardens Colin Price and George Holt co-ordinate the public address system for the ceremony at the town’s war memorial.

But without the help of a friendly resident the sounds would be more muted. The householder provides the he sockets for the sound system that crowds of up to 500 people rely on to be able to hear proceedings at the war memorial.

Messrs Price and Holt revealed that it all goes back to previous vicar Alan Walden who knocked on the resident’s door to be able to use the sockets.

A grant from Madeley Town Council makes sure that they have correctly checked cables.

Also nominated by the public awards from Mayor of Madeley Councillor Helena Morgan were Sheila Brown who puts up poppies around the town. She also makes poppies and knitted figures. She did not want an award but attended the annual parish meeting at Jubilee House.

Resident John Watton was also recognized for his work in handing out service sheets and handing them out to members of the public.

Mr Watton did not attend but was praised by the mayor for “always wanting to help.”

His citation read that he “does this without being asked and on what is a very busy day he is a great help.”