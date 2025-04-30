Prom pop ups in full swing as Madeley mayor says she’s proud of free scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Prom pop ups are in full swing across Telford & Wrekin but councillors in Madeley take special pride in the idea as it was the brainchild of local Councillor Kelly Middleton.

Madeley Town Council\'s annual parish meeting, Monday, April 28, 2025. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Helena Morgan (Labour, Woodside) told a meeting of Madeley Town Council this week that end of school year proms have become a tradition that for some is difficult to afford.

Jubilee House, in Madeley, Telford. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Morgan, the Mayor of Madeley, said: “It has become a real spectacle but it is not achievable for some people to be able to do that.

Prom Pop Up graphic. Madeley Town Council

“Keeping up can be difficult.”

Speaking at the annual parish meeting at Jubilee House on Monday, the mayor said pop ups are taking place across the borough with companies making donations. It is supported by town and parish councils across the area, the meeting heard.

“To see the difference it makes is something we are particularly proud to see,” said Councillor Morgan.

Pop ups of the pre-loved free outfits have already taken place in Newport, Oakengates, and Stirchley. More have been arranged up to the end of May for Ketley, Brookside, Leegomery, Donnington, St George’s and Dawley.

Donations of ballgowns, suits,and bags can be made at Jubilee House, in High Street, Madeley.

The mayor was giving her annual report to the meeting where she also rounded up initiatives to help struggling families.

They include an annual coach trip to the seaside. Last year the outing went to Barmouth, and this year the destination was Llandudno.

Councillor Morgan said some families had never been to the seaside before.

“One mother said she could not afford to take her children to the seaside,” she said.

She added that the Pride Fund initiative was one she was “more than happy to do again this year.”

Madeley Town Council also provides a free grass cutting service for over 75s in the area. Currenly some 70 people receive the service and there is a long waiting list.