Meet the two Telford friends who have received an award for helping to improve the lives of dementia patients

Margaret Bowen, aged 87, and Gwen Royall, aged 78, both from Sutton Hill, had received a small grant from the Mayor of Madeley to buy wool to create sensory blankets.

Recognised at Madeley Town Council's Mayor's Awards. Community champions Gwen Royall, left, and Margaret Bowen, with one of their sensory blanket. Picture: LDRS

They are committed Christians who pray as they make the blankets for people with dementia and special needs.

Mrs Bowen, who has been married to Don for 67 years, said she was in “shock” after being nominated for an award from Councillor Helena Morgan (Labour, Woodside) the town mayor.

“It is nice to be recognized for something we love doing,” said Mrs Bowen. “We were happy to do it quietly.”

Mrs Royall, who has been married to Keith for 58 years, said they started off by creating a sensory blanket for a young lad with special needs who attends their church.

In one year they have created 101 blankets and 965 individual squares. They include pockets, zips and crinkly paper to give a sensory delight to the people who receive them.

Mrs Bowen said: “It is nice to see the faces of the people who receive them.”

Mayor Morgan, who also sits on Telford & Wrekin Council handed her awards out at the annual parish meeting on Monday (April 28).

“This is our way of saying thank you,” she said.

Recipients were nominated by members of the community and award certificates were handed out at Jubilee House.

Shropshire Deputy Lieutenant Gareth Williams, who is linked to Madeley by the county’s Lord-Lieutenant, Anna Turner, was the evening’s special guest.

Mr Williams said his link to Madeley was “really important” to the Lord-Lieutenant and he was impressed by activities in the established former mining community.