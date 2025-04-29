Shropshire parish councillor resigns after calling for authority to become independent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A councillor who called for the Brookside area of Telford to become independent has resigned claiming that the council that “fails to prioritise the genuine needs and concerns of its residents.”

Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council has published a notice of a casual vacancy in the ward after former councillor Stuart Cook resigned from his seat on April 23.

Mr Cook had called for Brookside to be split from Stirchley, claiming that residents feel ‘let down’ by the parish council that currently represents both areas. That had been denied by other councillors at a recent meeting.

Now Mr Cook has posted on social media of his “heavy heart” at his decision.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation as a Brookside Parish Councillor.

“I joined the council with the intention of supporting and representing the residents of our community.”

He claimed that there were ongoing issues and “the unacceptable conduct of certain council representatives,”

He added: “I no longer feel I can align myself with a corporate body that fails to prioritise the genuine needs and concerns of its residents.

“Thank you for all the support I have received from residents and supporting organisations.”

Former councillor Cook\'s Facebook statement. Picture: Facebook/Councillor Cook

Electors now have until May 15, 2024, to decide whether to request that an election be called to fill the vacancy. If an election is not called by 10 electors the parish council must co-opt someone to fill the seat.

The Returning Officer’s address is Electoral Services Office: Telford and Wrekin Council, Darby House, Lawn Central, Telford, TF3 4JA and the telephone number for further guidance is (01952) 383206.

Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council has been invited to comment.