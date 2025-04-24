KFC worker and college student, 18, to stand in Shropshire Council elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Will Isherwood is a Green Party candidate for Oswestry North-East, as well as the town council’s Cambrian ward.

Will Isherwood, aged 18, is standing in the Oswestry North-East division of the Shropshire Council elections. Picture: North Shropshire Green Party

The son of the current Mayor of Oswestry, Mike Isherwood, the teenager is the youngest candidate standing in the elections.

He said “it is sad to read that most people don’t vote in local elections” and will be delivering his leaflet to thousands of homes in the area.

“If you want to support me, and young people like me, even if you don’t normally bother to vote, then please make an exception for me,” said Mr Isherwood.

“After all it only takes a couple of minutes on May 1 to pop into the polling station. Together we can do this! Thank you.”

Mr Isherwood, who lives in Whittington Road, studies at North Shropshire College, as well as working in KFC.

“Growing up in Oswestry, I have found that young people are often excluded because we don’t have the money to pay for facilities,” he said.

“I’m keen on sport and studying it at college but I’ve struggled to even find a place to play football in this town.

“If elected, I would campaign to make facilities such as sports pitches and equipment free for young people so they have a better, more healthy, alternative than sitting at home on their computers.

“I also understand the pressures and problems families face right now and want to see more children’s centres and help for families where children have special needs and requirements.

“They don’t seem to be getting the help they deserve and I know how hard that can make things for everyone.

“I’ve chosen to stand for the Green Party because they offer the hope and help that young people like myself need to be able to take this daunting step of standing to be a councillor. I hope you will support me.”

A spokesperson for the North Shropshire Green Party added: “At a time when young people are seen as disengaged it is great that Will, who has grown-up here, is prepared to step forward. He wants to campaign for better facilities for teenagers and also help for families who are struggling at the moment.

“For Oswestry, Will really is “one of our own” – he is studying sports science at college and works at KFC. It’s a refreshing change from other candidates who have materials provided for them and sometimes even work full time for a political party so are paid to campaign.

“Will is different. He is independently-minded and doing this in the little spare time he has. He just wants to give young people a voice in the decisions being made on their behalf, and what’s wrong with that?”