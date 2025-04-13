Clerk warns Telford councillors about behaviour at parish council meetings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chris Maclean, who is the locum clerk to Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council, referred to feedback he had received, including the police, about the conduct of councillors at meetings.

Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council at the Sambrook Centre in Stirchley. Picture: LDRS

Clerks are not elected but they advise members on legal matters, administer finances and organise procedures, among other responsibilities.

Mr Maclean told the council at its meeting on Tuesday (April 8, 2025) that it is “very important for all of us to consider how we are presenting ourselves and the council to our residents in the parish.”

He said he had received face to face feedback from people “including the police” on a number of matters. These included “disorderly conduct” at meetings.

“Feedback received includes, one, a lack of professionalism on our part, two, the perceived lack of interest in what is being presented to discuss and the perception that some have not read the documentation submitted in advance of meetings.”

He told councillors that it is “very important for all of us to consider how we are presenting ourselves and the council to our residents in the parish.”

He raised the issue of standing orders which govern how meetings are run and debates take place. He read out a section about the rules of debate at meetings.

Then he added: “I will need to consider bringing forward a stricter implementing these at future meetings.”

He said that the council fell into the scope of a part of the rules covering “disorderly conduct” but did not say what that was.

He also told councillors that it was “not practical or manageable” for him to produce a word-for-word record of meetings.

He said that the standing orders require him to include an “accurate record of resolutions made”.

He said that a suggestion that the record be word for word would also be against the standing orders.

Mr Mclean also reminded councillors that they had all signed a declaration of acceptance of office which “includes a commitment to undertake to observe the code of conduct.

“It is important for all to re-read the code of conduct and understand how its terms must be met.”

Councillor Clare Lloyd (Brookside ward), who chairs the council, checked with the councillors who had received the documents and agreed to send them to those who needed the large folders.

Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council runs services including the Sambrook Centre, youth provision, small grants, play areas, allotments, a graveyard and a roundabout.

In the year ending March 2024, its accounts show it spent £542,000.

Earlier this year councillors agreed to increase its share of the council tax by 6 per cent, leading to a 13p per week (£6.70 per year) increase in the bill for Band D properties.