Two Shropshire pubs among polling stations for next month’s local elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

While the majority of venues will be village and parish halls, people in some areas of the county will be able to vote at their local watering hole.

The Docks, Selattyn. Picture: Google

The Plough Inn’s function room will be one of the polling stations in the Claverley & Worfield division, while the Docks (also known as the Cross Keys) in Selattyn will be the venue for people in Selattyn & Gobowen.

The Plough Inn, Claverley. Picture: Google

The Clive, a boutique inn just outside of Ludlow, will also be the polling station for the Ludlow North division.

The Plough Inn, Claverley, and the Docks, Selattyn, will be polling stations for the Shropshire Council elections on May 1, 2025. Picture: Google

Other places that wil be opening its doors on May 1 include churches, community centres, sports venues, and a fire station.

Below is the full list. You can view the polling stations for the contested town and parish council elections here.

Abbey

Robertsford Scout Centre; Shropshire Wildlife Trust

Albrighton

The Red House

Bagley

Emmanuel Church; Greenfields & District Bowling Club

Battlefield

Harlescott Social Club; Shrewsbury Sports Village

Bayston Hill

Bayston Hill Memorial Hall; Bayston Hill Methodist Church Hall

Belle Vue

Belle Vue Road Methodist Church; Salvation Army Hall

Bicton Heath

Bicton Heath Community Hall

Bishop’s Castle

Lydbury North Village Hall; Norbury Village Hall; Picklescott Village Hall; SpArC Bishop’s Castle Leisure Centre

Bridgnorth Castle

Bridgnorth Fire Station (The Lecture Room); Oldbury Village Hall; The Castle Hall (Meeting Room)

Bridgnorth East

Bridgnorth Community Hall – Meeting Room; St Mary’s Bluecoat CE Primary School; The Annex, College House

Bridgnorth South & Alveley

Alveley Village Hall; Quatford Village Hall; Quatt Village Hall

Bridgnorth West & Tasley

St Leonard’s Hall Church; Tasley Village Hall

Broseley

Birchmeadow Centre; Broseley Church Hall; The Victoria Hall

Brown Clee

Astley Abbotts Village Hall; Chelmarsh Parish Hall; Chetton Parish Hall; Cleobury North & District Village Hall; Ditton Priors Village Hall; Eardington & Astbury Village Hall; Morville Village Hall

Burnell

Church Preen Village Hall; Church Pulverbatch Village Hall; Condover Village Hall; Dorrington Village Hall; Leebotwood Village Hall; Pitchford Village Hall

Castlefields & Ditherington

Castlefields Community Hall; Ditherington Community Centre

Cheswardine

Cheswardine Parish Hall; Childs Ercall Jubilee Hall; Hinstock Memorial Hall; Royal Irish Community Centre

Chirbury & Worthen

Chirbury Parish Hall; Hope Village Hall; Priest Weston Village Hall; Snailbeach Village Hall; Worthen Village Hall; Westbury Village Hall

Claverley & Worfield

The Plough Inn; Worfield Cricket Club Pavilion

Clee

Bitterley Village Hall; Burford Village Hall; Clee Hill Village Hall; Nash Village Hall

Cleobury Mortimer

Cleobury Mortimer (Oddfellows) Village Hall; Coreley Memorial Hall

Clun

Bettws y Crwyn Parish Hall; Bucknell Memorial Hall; Clun Memorial Hall; Clunbury Village Hall; Clungerford Parish Hall; Everest Hall; Newcastle Community Centre; Redlake Valley Village Hall

Column & Sutton

St Giles’ Memorial Hall

Copthorne

Rad Valley Road Scout & Guide HQ; Shropshire Education and Conference Centre

Corvedale

Beambridge Club Room; Cardington Village Hall; Clee St. Margaret Village Hall; Culmington Village Hall; Diddlebury Village Hall; Rushbury Village Hall; Stanton Lacy Village Hall; Stoke St. Milborough Village Hall; Tickleton Village Hall

Craven Arms

Aston on Club Village Hall; Craven Arms Community Centre; Onibury Village Hall; Wistanstow Village Hall

Ellesmere Urban

Ellesmere Town Hall

Harlescott

Riverswal Elim Church

Highley

Severn Centre

Hodnet

Hodnet Lyon Memorial Hall; Stanton Village Hall; Stoke on Tern Parish Hall; Weston under Redcastle Village Hall

Llanymynech

Kinnerley Parish Hall; Llanymynech Village Hall; Pant Memorial Hall; Silver Band Hall

Longden

Cruckton Village Hall; Ford Parish Hall; St Thomas’ Church Extension; The Squire Hall

Loton

Alberbury Village Hall; Bicton Village Hall; Montford Parish Hall; Nesscliffe Village Hall; Wattlesborough Village Hall; Yockleton Victory Hall

Ludlow East

Ludlow Baptist Church (Rockspring Centre); St Peter’s Parish Centre

Ludlow North

Ludlow Mascall Centre; St Peter’s Parish Centre; The Clive

Ludlow South

Ashford Carbonell Village Hall; Ludlow Elim Church; Richard’s Castle Village Hall

Market Drayton East & Rural

Norton-in-Hales Jubilee Hall; The Zone Community Building; Woore Victory Hall

Market Drayton North

Beacon Community Centre (Committee Room 1); Market Drayton Town Hall

Meole

Meole Brace Peace Memorial Hall; Radbrook Community Centre (Meeting Room); The Meet Place

Monkmoor

Abbots Wood Day Centre; Crowmoor Baptist Church Hall

Much Wenlock

Shipton Village Hall; The Priory Hall; The Victoria Hall; Willey and District Village Hall

Oswestry North

Gateacre Pavilion; Seion Chapel

Oswestry North East

Eastern Oswestry Community Centre; Monkmoor Community Centre

Oswestry South

Horeb Welsh Methodist Rooms; Oswestry Memorial Hall

Oswestry South East

Holy Trinity CE Primary Academy (Hall)

Oteley & Reabrook

Belle Vue Youth Club; Mereside Community Centre

Porthill

Cricket Centre; Salvation Army Hall; St George’s Church

Prees

Adderley Village Hall; Higher Heath Village Hall; Moreton Say Village Hall; Prees Village Hall

Quarry & Coton Hill

Castlefields Community Hall; Quakert Meeting House (Main Hall); The Hive

Radbrook

Rad Valley Road Scout & Guide HQ; Radbrook Community Centre (Main Hall)

Rea Valley

Minsterley Parish Hall; Pontesbury Public Hall

Ruyton & Baschurch

Baschurch Village Hall; Hordley & Bagley Village Hall; Ruyton-XI-Towns Memorial Hall (Cafe Eleven); Weston Lullingfields Village Hall

Selattyn & Gobowen

Gobowen Church Site (Main Hall); The Cross Keys; The Pavilion

Severn Valley

Buildwas Village Hall; Cressage Village Hall; Leighton Village Hall; The Chapel Community Centrte; The Malthouse; Wroxeter & Uppington Cricket Club

Shawbury

Clive Village Hall; Grinshill Village Hall; Lee Brockhurst Village Hall; Preston Brockhurst Village Hall; Shawbury Village Hall

Shifnal North

Shifnal Senior Social Club

Shifnal Rural

Beckbury Village Hall; Kemberton Village Hall; Norton Village Hall; RAF Cosford Community Hubl Sheriffhales Village Hall; Shifnal Town Football Club Social Club; Tong Village Hall

Shifnal South

Shifnal Village Hall

St Martins

Criftins Parish Hall; St Martins Centre; Welsh Frankton Village Hall; Weston Rhyn Village Institute

St Oswald

Maesbury WI Hut; Morda Village Hall; Rhydycroesau Village Hall; Trefonen Village Hall

Stottesdon; Kinlet & Hopton Wafers

Chorley Village Hall; Farlow & Oreton Village Hall; Hopton Wafers Village Hall; Kinlet Village Hall; Neen Savage Parish Hall

Sundorne & Old Heath

Ditherington Community Centre; The Lantern

Tern

Hadnall Village Hall; Astley Village Hall; Bomere Heath Village Hall; Fitz Village Hall; Uffington Village Hall; Upton Magna Village Hall; Withington Parish Hall

The Meres

Cockshutt Millennium Hall; Harmer Hill Village Hall; Loppington Village Hall; Lyneal Activity Centre; Welshampton Parish Hall

The Strettons

All Stretton Village Hall (Main Hall); Church Stretton United Reformed Church Hall

Underdale

St Peter’s Church Parish Hall

Wem

Edstaston Village Hall; Newtown CE Primary School; Wem Scoute and Guide HQ; Wem Town Council Meeting Room; Whixall Social Centre

Whitchurch North

Whitchurch Market Hall

Whitchurch South

Ash Village Hall; Calverhall Village Hall; Tilstock Bradbury Village Hall; Whitchurch Market Hall

Whitchurch West

Whitchurch Market Hall

Whittington

West Felton Village Hall; Whittington Senior Citizens Hall