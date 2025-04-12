Two Shropshire pubs among polling stations for next month’s local elections
Two Shropshire pubs will be a polling station for the day for next month’s local elections.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
While the majority of venues will be village and parish halls, people in some areas of the county will be able to vote at their local watering hole.
The Plough Inn’s function room will be one of the polling stations in the Claverley & Worfield division, while the Docks (also known as the Cross Keys) in Selattyn will be the venue for people in Selattyn & Gobowen.
The Clive, a boutique inn just outside of Ludlow, will also be the polling station for the Ludlow North division.
Other places that wil be opening its doors on May 1 include churches, community centres, sports venues, and a fire station.
Below is the full list. You can view the polling stations for the contested town and parish council elections here.
Abbey
Robertsford Scout Centre; Shropshire Wildlife Trust
Albrighton
The Red House
Bagley
Emmanuel Church; Greenfields & District Bowling Club
Battlefield
Harlescott Social Club; Shrewsbury Sports Village
Bayston Hill
Bayston Hill Memorial Hall; Bayston Hill Methodist Church Hall
Belle Vue
Belle Vue Road Methodist Church; Salvation Army Hall
Bicton Heath
Bicton Heath Community Hall
Bishop’s Castle
Lydbury North Village Hall; Norbury Village Hall; Picklescott Village Hall; SpArC Bishop’s Castle Leisure Centre
Bridgnorth Castle
Bridgnorth Fire Station (The Lecture Room); Oldbury Village Hall; The Castle Hall (Meeting Room)
Bridgnorth East
Bridgnorth Community Hall – Meeting Room; St Mary’s Bluecoat CE Primary School; The Annex, College House
Bridgnorth South & Alveley
Alveley Village Hall; Quatford Village Hall; Quatt Village Hall
Bridgnorth West & Tasley
St Leonard’s Hall Church; Tasley Village Hall
Broseley
Birchmeadow Centre; Broseley Church Hall; The Victoria Hall
Brown Clee
Astley Abbotts Village Hall; Chelmarsh Parish Hall; Chetton Parish Hall; Cleobury North & District Village Hall; Ditton Priors Village Hall; Eardington & Astbury Village Hall; Morville Village Hall
Burnell
Church Preen Village Hall; Church Pulverbatch Village Hall; Condover Village Hall; Dorrington Village Hall; Leebotwood Village Hall; Pitchford Village Hall
Castlefields & Ditherington
Castlefields Community Hall; Ditherington Community Centre
Cheswardine
Cheswardine Parish Hall; Childs Ercall Jubilee Hall; Hinstock Memorial Hall; Royal Irish Community Centre
Chirbury & Worthen
Chirbury Parish Hall; Hope Village Hall; Priest Weston Village Hall; Snailbeach Village Hall; Worthen Village Hall; Westbury Village Hall
Claverley & Worfield
The Plough Inn; Worfield Cricket Club Pavilion
Clee
Bitterley Village Hall; Burford Village Hall; Clee Hill Village Hall; Nash Village Hall
Cleobury Mortimer
Cleobury Mortimer (Oddfellows) Village Hall; Coreley Memorial Hall
Clun
Bettws y Crwyn Parish Hall; Bucknell Memorial Hall; Clun Memorial Hall; Clunbury Village Hall; Clungerford Parish Hall; Everest Hall; Newcastle Community Centre; Redlake Valley Village Hall
Column & Sutton
St Giles’ Memorial Hall
Copthorne
Rad Valley Road Scout & Guide HQ; Shropshire Education and Conference Centre
Corvedale
Beambridge Club Room; Cardington Village Hall; Clee St. Margaret Village Hall; Culmington Village Hall; Diddlebury Village Hall; Rushbury Village Hall; Stanton Lacy Village Hall; Stoke St. Milborough Village Hall; Tickleton Village Hall
Craven Arms
Aston on Club Village Hall; Craven Arms Community Centre; Onibury Village Hall; Wistanstow Village Hall
Ellesmere Urban
Ellesmere Town Hall
Harlescott
Riverswal Elim Church
Highley
Severn Centre
Hodnet
Hodnet Lyon Memorial Hall; Stanton Village Hall; Stoke on Tern Parish Hall; Weston under Redcastle Village Hall
Llanymynech
Kinnerley Parish Hall; Llanymynech Village Hall; Pant Memorial Hall; Silver Band Hall
Longden
Cruckton Village Hall; Ford Parish Hall; St Thomas’ Church Extension; The Squire Hall
Loton
Alberbury Village Hall; Bicton Village Hall; Montford Parish Hall; Nesscliffe Village Hall; Wattlesborough Village Hall; Yockleton Victory Hall
Ludlow East
Ludlow Baptist Church (Rockspring Centre); St Peter’s Parish Centre
Ludlow North
Ludlow Mascall Centre; St Peter’s Parish Centre; The Clive
Ludlow South
Ashford Carbonell Village Hall; Ludlow Elim Church; Richard’s Castle Village Hall
Market Drayton East & Rural
Norton-in-Hales Jubilee Hall; The Zone Community Building; Woore Victory Hall
Market Drayton North
Beacon Community Centre (Committee Room 1); Market Drayton Town Hall
Meole
Meole Brace Peace Memorial Hall; Radbrook Community Centre (Meeting Room); The Meet Place
Monkmoor
Abbots Wood Day Centre; Crowmoor Baptist Church Hall
Much Wenlock
Shipton Village Hall; The Priory Hall; The Victoria Hall; Willey and District Village Hall
Oswestry North
Gateacre Pavilion; Seion Chapel
Oswestry North East
Eastern Oswestry Community Centre; Monkmoor Community Centre
Oswestry South
Horeb Welsh Methodist Rooms; Oswestry Memorial Hall
Oswestry South East
Holy Trinity CE Primary Academy (Hall)
Oteley & Reabrook
Belle Vue Youth Club; Mereside Community Centre
Porthill
Cricket Centre; Salvation Army Hall; St George’s Church
Prees
Adderley Village Hall; Higher Heath Village Hall; Moreton Say Village Hall; Prees Village Hall
Quarry & Coton Hill
Castlefields Community Hall; Quakert Meeting House (Main Hall); The Hive
Radbrook
Rad Valley Road Scout & Guide HQ; Radbrook Community Centre (Main Hall)
Rea Valley
Minsterley Parish Hall; Pontesbury Public Hall
Ruyton & Baschurch
Baschurch Village Hall; Hordley & Bagley Village Hall; Ruyton-XI-Towns Memorial Hall (Cafe Eleven); Weston Lullingfields Village Hall
Selattyn & Gobowen
Gobowen Church Site (Main Hall); The Cross Keys; The Pavilion
Severn Valley
Buildwas Village Hall; Cressage Village Hall; Leighton Village Hall; The Chapel Community Centrte; The Malthouse; Wroxeter & Uppington Cricket Club
Shawbury
Clive Village Hall; Grinshill Village Hall; Lee Brockhurst Village Hall; Preston Brockhurst Village Hall; Shawbury Village Hall
Shifnal North
Shifnal Senior Social Club
Shifnal Rural
Beckbury Village Hall; Kemberton Village Hall; Norton Village Hall; RAF Cosford Community Hubl Sheriffhales Village Hall; Shifnal Town Football Club Social Club; Tong Village Hall
Shifnal South
Shifnal Village Hall
St Martins
Criftins Parish Hall; St Martins Centre; Welsh Frankton Village Hall; Weston Rhyn Village Institute
St Oswald
Maesbury WI Hut; Morda Village Hall; Rhydycroesau Village Hall; Trefonen Village Hall
Stottesdon; Kinlet & Hopton Wafers
Chorley Village Hall; Farlow & Oreton Village Hall; Hopton Wafers Village Hall; Kinlet Village Hall; Neen Savage Parish Hall
Sundorne & Old Heath
Ditherington Community Centre; The Lantern
Tern
Hadnall Village Hall; Astley Village Hall; Bomere Heath Village Hall; Fitz Village Hall; Uffington Village Hall; Upton Magna Village Hall; Withington Parish Hall
The Meres
Cockshutt Millennium Hall; Harmer Hill Village Hall; Loppington Village Hall; Lyneal Activity Centre; Welshampton Parish Hall
The Strettons
All Stretton Village Hall (Main Hall); Church Stretton United Reformed Church Hall
Underdale
St Peter’s Church Parish Hall
Wem
Edstaston Village Hall; Newtown CE Primary School; Wem Scoute and Guide HQ; Wem Town Council Meeting Room; Whixall Social Centre
Whitchurch North
Whitchurch Market Hall
Whitchurch South
Ash Village Hall; Calverhall Village Hall; Tilstock Bradbury Village Hall; Whitchurch Market Hall
Whitchurch West
Whitchurch Market Hall
Whittington
West Felton Village Hall; Whittington Senior Citizens Hall