'We all believe in public service' - minister's message to Birmingham's striking binmen during visit to city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mr McMahon was in the city with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to see the effects of the strike, which began a month ago today.

He said Birmingham Council had made the workers a 'good offer', which they should accept and return to work.

"We all believe in public service, and we all want what is best for the people who live in Birmingham. We are doing our best to draw this to a close," he told the Express & Star.

Local government minister Jim McMahon

The minister praised the efforts of the working crews, as well as those from Lichfield and Telford & Wrekin councils who had been drafted in to help clear the backlog. He said the situation for residents was improving.

"The council have done a good job, and we are grateful for the support we have had from other councils," he said.

"Two weeks ago, barely 20 trucks a day were leaving the depot, today it was 120," said Mr McMahon.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner visited workers clearing the refuse backlog in Birmingham

"The situation is improving, but people should not be expected to live with rubbish piled high in the streets.

"There have been thousands of tons of rubbish piled up, and that is not acceptable.

"It is all very well clearing the backlog, but important thing is to resolve the underlying dispute."

It is understood that Mr McMahon also approached Wolverhampton Council for help, but it was unable to respond.

The Unite union, which called an indefinite strike beginning on March 11, said proposed changes to bin workers' contracts would leave some of its members up to £8,000 a year worse off.

Mr McMahon said the council had now come back with a significantly improved offer, and he said it was time for the workers to return to work.

"We have been working with Birmingham City Council for weeks to try to break the back of this action," he said.

"The first thing you have to do is get everyone in a room together, so it is encouraging that there have been a number of meetings this week.

"The council has made a much improved offer, we believe it is a good offer, and I would say it should be accepted."

Mr McMahon would not be drawn on whether he expected the dispute to be resolved this week.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner visited workers clearing the refuse backlog in Birmingham

"I don't make forecasts like that," he said.

Mrs Rayner said the Government was assisting the council in helping to clear the backlog, and providing logistical support.

“The people of Birmingham are our first priority – this dispute is causing misery and disruption to residents and the backlog must be dealt with quickly to address public health risks.

“I have pressed both sides to negotiate at pace to urgently find a resolution. There is now a better offer on the table and I would urge Unite to suspend the action and accept the improved deal so we achieve fairness for both workers and residents of this city.”