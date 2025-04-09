Tory councillor guaranteed to lose seat in Oswestry Town Council elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Currently, Frank Davis, Mark Jones and Les Maguire serve as councillors in the Cabin Lane Ward of Oswestry Town Council.

The Guildhall where Oswestry Town Council meetings take place. Picture: Google

The trio will once again be standing in the town council elections on May 1.

However, Shropshire Council’s Notice of Election states that only two councillors will now be elected in Cabin Lane Ward, meaning that at least one of the Conservatives is set to miss out. North Shropshire Conservatives have been approached for a comment.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have put forward James Owen (who is currently a councillor in Cambrian Ward) and Darrell Brindley, while John Price will stand for Shropshire First.

There will also be changes on other town council wards. Cambrian will also now have two councillors instead of three, while Carreg Llwyd and Gateacre will see their councillors increase to four and three respectively. A new ward,

Castle, meanwhile, will still have three councillors, while there will remain two councillors in Maserfield and Victoria respectively.

Who’s standing in the Oswestry Town Council elections

Cabin Lane Ward

Darrell Brindley (Lib Dems); Frank Davis (Conservatives); Mark Jones (Conservatives); Les Maguire (Conservaties); James Owen (Lib Dems; John Price (Shropshire First)

Cambrian Ward

Richard Elmitt (Lib Dems); Will Isherwood (Green); Will Pearce (Green); Rosie Radford (Lib Dems)

Carreg Llwyd Ward

Rebekah Anderton (Lib Dems); Martin Bennett (Independent); Charlie Brooke Labour); Mark Owen (Lib Dems); Mark Roberts (Lib Dems); Nathan Thomas (Green); Stefan Varlinkov (Conservatives); David Walker (Lib Dems)

Castle Ward

Duncan Borrowman (Lib Dems); Matthew Dunne-Smith (Shropshire First); Grace Goodlad (Lib Dems); Elizabeth Hindmarch (Green); Romer Hoseason (Lib Dems); Mike Isherwood (Green); Duncan Kerr (Green)

Gateacre Ward

Chloe Abbatt (Green); Care Johnson (Lib Dems); Jay Moore (Lib Dems); Barry Onions (Shropshire First); Ruth Simmonds (Lib Dems); Yordan Tolev (Conservatives); Sian Wadley (Green)

Maserfield Ward

Rebecca Buxton (Green); Craig Emery (Green); Maria Ogden (Shropshire First); Wendy Owen (Lib Dems); Jonathan Upton (Lib Dems)

Victoria Ward

Joshua Cockburn (Green); Verity Dean (Shropshire First); Stephen Froggatt (Green); Lucy McKinney (Lib Dems); Fiona Wilson (Lib Dems)