Prime Minister Keir Starmer promises 'bold changes' around electric car rules in West Midlands speech

The 62-year-old Labour leader was joined by Chancellor Rachel Reeves as he appeared at a Jaguar Land Rover plant in the West Midlands to address the challenges car manufacturers will face following tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump last week.

In his speech this afternoon (April 7), Starmer said there is "no doubt" about the challenges the tariff will bring, but urged companies to have "cool heads".

The PM added: "Nobody wins from a trade war - you know that, but it's also a moment for urgency. Because we've got to rise together as a nation to the great challenge of our age - and it is the great challenge of our age - which is to renew Britain so we are stable in this era of global instability.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited a Jaguar Land Rover plant in the West Midlands (PA)

"Nobody is pretending that tariffs are good news - you know that better than anyone. 25% tariffs on automotive exports and 10% on other goods, that is a huge challenge for our future.

"And the global economic consequences could be profound."

Starmer also claims that we are facing a new "era where old assumptions... simply don't apply any longer" - which he has dubbed and "age of insecurity".

However, he pledged that the government "will not just sit back and hope".

"We're going to seize the possibilities, fight for the future on defence spending, on AI... and on manufacturing, including car building," he continued.

"Of course we will keep calm and fight for the best deal with the US," adding this has been discussed "intensely" over the last few days.

"We are also going to work with our key partners to reduce barriers to trade across the globe, to accelerate trade deals with the rest of the world, and champion the cause of free and open trade right across the globe."

He also recommitted to not hiking national insurance, VAT or income tax in this parliament.