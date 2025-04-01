Ketley parish by-election could give one small part of borough chance to take part in local elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council has called for candidates who wish to stand for the Ketley Ward of Ketley Parish Council to hand in their nomination papers no later than 4pm on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

If more than one candidate’s nomination is accepted, voters in just one small part of Telford will have the chance to take part in this year’s local elections on Thursday, May 1.

The calling of the by-election follows the resignation on February 18 2025 of Councillor Jasmine Bennett. At least 10 electors in the ward have called for an election to take place.

Forms of nomination for the Parish Election may be obtained from the Returning Officer at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Nomination papers must be delivered by hand to the Returning Officer at Southwater One, Southwater Square, Southwater Way, Telford, TF3 4JG between 10am and 4pm on any working day but no later than 4pm on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Candidates wishing to stand are asked to contact the Elections Team on 01952 381889 to make arrangements to submit their nomination papers.

If the election is contested the poll will take place on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Ketley Parish Council raises money through taxation and forms part of the overall Council Tax bill in that part of Telford.

The parish council has a right to be notified of all planning applications which are submitted for the area.

The council has a duty to consider matters of crime prevention along with powers to provide street furniture, traffic signs, maintain open spaces and encourage visitors to the area.

The services that Ketley Parish Council provide are set out on its website as Ketley Community Centre; community grants; Garden of Rest Cemetery; Community garden; Community events and activities; 219 street lights, four bus shelters and six grit bins.