Armed forces can play a role in easing youth unemployment, says Wrekin MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for The Wrekin, raised the question with Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall during a Commons debate.

Mr Pritchard said youth unemployment stood at 642,000 at the end of 2024, a rise of 136,000 compared to the previous year, with the rate now standing at 14.8 per cent.

"The Secretary of State talked about earning and learning," he said. "Does she agree that one way of attracting some people back into work would be to get more young people into His Majesty's armed forces - the Air Force, the Navy and the Army, - and will she discuss that with the Defence Secretary?

Miss Kendall replied that she totally agreed with Mr Pritchard.

"Indeed, before I was appointed to this position, as a constituency MP in opposition I discussed with my local jobcentre and the armed forces recruitment team precisely these issues, because the exciting careers and opportunities that are available are really important for young people in my constituency and the right hon. gentleman’s.

"I will certainly have more conversations with colleagues in the Ministry of Defence to make sure we put this plan into action."