Full list of confirmed top-tier council tax rises across the West Midlands and Shropshire

Nearly nine in 10 (88%) of 153 upper-tier authorities in England will impose a 4.99% increase this year, the most allowed without triggering a local referendum.

Coventry has confirmed a 4.90% increase, the only authority of the 14 in the West Midlands not to raise council tax to the limit or, in the case of Birmingham, higher, to the Government-approved level of 7.49%.

The figures also show that maximum council tax increases are occurring across both the wealthiest and the poorest areas.

All of the 20 poorest council areas, according to the latest indices of deprivation compiled in 2019, are increasing council tax to the limit - which includes Birmingham, according to PA.

Most upper-tier councils in England are proposing to raise council tax by the maximum 4.99% in 2025/26 (Gordon Marino/Alamy)

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “While councils are ultimately responsible for setting their own council tax levels, we are clear that they should put taxpayers first and carefully consider the impact of their decisions.

“That’s why we are maintaining a referendum threshold on council tax rises, so taxpayers can have the final say and be protected from excessive increases.”

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, which represents councils across England, said: “Councils continue to face severe funding shortages and soaring cost and demand pressures on local services.

“This means that many councils have faced the tough choice about whether to increase bills to bring in desperately-needed funding to provide services at a time when they are acutely aware of the significant burden that could place on some households.