Telford council by-election to pitch Labour against Tories in Donnington and Muxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A seat on Donnington & Muxton Parish Council became vacant late last year following the resignation of Councillor Adrian Lawrence in the parish’s Muxton ward.

It has been announced that two would-be councillors will be battling it out for votes in an election on Thursday, March 27.

Labour’s Heather Brennan, whose address is given as in the Telford & Wrekin, will be taking on Conservative Sonja Randhawa, of Canterbury Close, Muxton, in the polls.

The election comes after a review of the borough’s local plan revealed a borough Labour leadership strategy to expand Telford towards the north of the town, in three extensions north of Bratton, Wappenshall and land northeast of Muxton.

Ballot papers are removed from a ballot box at Fareham Leisure Centre in Fareham, Hampshire, during the count for the Fareham and Waterlooville constituency in the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Thursday July 4, 2024. Picture: PA News

Muxton is represented by five councillors at parish council level. The parish council’s website describes it as the equivalent of Donnington following a number of large residential developments .

A previous by election in the Humbers ward of Donnington & Muxton Parish Council saw Labour’s Lucy Vickers beat Conservative Phillip James Loughlin by 104 votes to 61. The turnout was 24.81 per cent.

Second by election on the same day in Ironbridge.

A Conservative and an Independent will also fight for votes in the Ironbridge ward of the Parish of the Gorge following the resignation of Councillor Garreth Anderson on October 30, 2024.

Conservative party candidate Jack Hudson, whose address is given as being in Telford & Wrekin, will be taking on Independent Tim Keegan, of Church Hill, Ironbridge, in the poll on March 27.