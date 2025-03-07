Market Drayton Conservative candidate, 20, withdraws from election running

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shauney Connor was to stand in the newly-former Market Drayton South division. However, the 20-year-old has confirmed he is withdrawing from the process, although is hopeful to stand in four or five years’ time.

“This is entirely due to personal reasons which means at the current moment it’s not the right time to stand,” said Mr Connor.

“I want to thank those who have pledged their support to me over the past few months and I encourage you to vote for whoever will be the Conservative candidate. I’m okay personally, just some family issues which arose which means I need to be there for them.

“I have always put people before politics. I will be back stronger in 28/29 or if a by-election is called. But for now, it’s not the right time, as with family issues going on, I wouldn’t want to have my judgement clouded if I was successful, and that wouldn’t be fair on the residents.”

The news comes after the leader of Shropshire Council, Councillor Lezley Picton, announced she won't be standing for re-election due to “what lies ahead for local government".

“Larger authorities, taking away local decision-making, is not something I wish to see happen,” said Councillor Picton, who represents Tern.

“Now is absolutely the right time for me to retire from local government.

“Spending more quality time with my family is high on the list of my priorities and I have a long list of things to do and places to see.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, the portfolio holder for housing and assets who represents Battlefield, has also confirmed he won’t be standing in May’s elections.

He said he made the decision after the last elections in 2021, adding “there comes a point when you know it’s time to move on, and I know that I have reached that point".