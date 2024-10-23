Wrekin MP seeks reassurance over standards for visually impaired children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

School standards minister Catherine McKinnell confirmed that new minimum standards were being developed for teachers of pupils with sensory impairment, which are expected to be available from September 2025.

In a parliamentary question to education ministers, Mr Pritchard asked what steps the Government was taking to ensure schools made reasonable adjustments to support pupils with sight impairments.

Mrs McKinnell replied that schools would be expected to make reasonable adjustments, including the provision of aids and services for disabled children, to prevent them being put at a substantial disadvantage.

Mr Pritchard said: "The Government needs to ensure there is no slippage in the date for the introduction of the new occupational standard for teachers of pupils with sensory impairment.

"The potential for new training and suitably trained teachers is vital to the educational outcomes of pupils who live with visual impairments."

Mrs McKinnell said: "The Government’s ambition is that all children and young people receive the right support to succeed in their education and as they move into adult life.

"The department is committed to improving inclusivity and expertise in mainstream schools, as well as ensuring special schools cater to children and young people with the most complex needs. This will help to restore parents’ trust that their child will get the support they need."