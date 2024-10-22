'They've done the right thing' - Veteran who was turned away from voting hails ID card rule change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Claire Ashton, who served in the Army in 1969 and was issued with the Armed Forces Veteran Cards last year, was turned away from voting at the police commissioner election in May.

Mrs Ashton, who was able to vote at the general election in July by using her bus pass, is happy that the Government has done the "right thing".

"I heard a few days ago," said the 73-year-old from Uffington, near Shrewsbury, who had her veterans card since 2018.

"It was quite upsetting when I was turned away," she said. Until this year she had never missed an election.

"It is quite dear to me that if you have done years in the forces that you would think the ID card would mean something - and now it does.