We can't get back in government without the Black Country, Cleverly tells Express & Star

Mr Cleverly was talking to the Express & Star after delivering his address on the final day of the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

He said the region was the 'powerhouse of the country', and regaining the Black Country seats lost in Labour's rout at the General Election was the only way that the Conservatives could return to power.

"If we can't win across the Black Country and the West Midlands, we are not going to be back into government," he said.

"The fightback is very much here, rippling across the Midlands right out to the rest of the UK."

Mr Cleverly said the party lost the trust of voters in the West Midlands because it spent to much time focusing on internal matters, and not enough on the problems that people in the region were experiencing.

"We were arguing amongst ourselves in parliament, we were obsessing with us instead of the voters," he said.

"And when people are finding their lives tricky, when bills are going up, and the world is uncertain, we want to see politicians focusing relentlessly on them.

"We didn't demonstrate that, and we were kicked out of office.

"Let's not argue with the voters, let's listen to what they said, get our act into gear, and get back into office at the first possible opportunity."

Mr Cleverly said the Black Country had played a crucial role in shaping the country we live in today, and would play a vital role in determining the outcome at the next General Election.

"It's always been absolutely key," he said.

"It's a part of the country that exudes energy, and the powerhouse, the manufacturing centre of the UK for centuries, and that energy, that positivity is what I'm trying to reflect.

"I hope people across the Black Country, across the wider West Mids, can see that energy and enthusiasm to be something that can win them back."