Town council launches quarterly newsletter to inform residents of work behind the scenes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The town council newsletter will initially be a quarterly report by each committee chair within the council.

The newsletter will inform residents about what each committee is working on and provide an insight into the 'immense amount of work behind the scenes'.

Market Drayton town councillor and deputy mayor Tim Manton said: "What we're trying to do is inform the community of Market Drayton some of what the town council does.

"The reality of course is that the town council does an immense amount of work behind the scenes which sometimes is not seen by all the community. Hopefully by doing this we can engage with our community in a positive manner."

The first newsletter features work being undertaken by the services and facilities committee and has been published on Market Drayton Town Council's social media accounts.