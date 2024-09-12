Telford MP misses out on one of Parliament's top jobs after election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Following nominations and elections, MP Florence Eshalomi, has been elected Chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee.

Nominations for the role opened last week, with the Vauxhall and Camberwell Green MP going up against Telford's newly elected MP, Shaun Davies in a vote on Wednesday.

Despite gaining the support of numerous MPs, Mr Davies lost out on the role to Ms Eshalomi, who was the former shadow minister covering the department.

Formerly known as the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, its remit is to examine the work and policies of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and its associated public bodies.

MP Shaun Davies during his maiden speech in the House of Commons. Photo: Parliament Live

In his statement ahead of the election, the Telford MP had argued his experience as chair of the Local Government Association, leader of Labour in Local Government and his role as a non-executive director of Wrekin Housing Trust gave him the skills and knowledge to take on the challenge.

In her statement, Ms Eshalomi said: "I have seen the difference that effective select committees make to the strength of a department’s decision making. It means cross-party voices from across the country have their voices heard at the heart of Government, and that policies have the proper public scrutiny that they need. This is something that I know Clive Betts did exceptionally, and it’s something I will look to continue.

"I will bring my expertise and experience to ensure the committee is effective and focused on providing scrutiny of these policies. This includes making sure that reforms to our planning system are carried out in a way that enables us to build the houses we need while providing the services that local communities need.

"This involves making sure we listen to voices across society, including all regions and nations, and I will place this at the heart of the work I carry out. "

Mr Davies took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate Ms Eshalomi on her election.