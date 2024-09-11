'Corporate PM Sir Keir Starmer is happy to play villain' – Andy Richardson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And if Sir Keir Starmer is as good as his word, we can look forward to moving away from the systemic discrimination that means some people are treated like second class citizens, forced to live in fire traps, while others can sleep easily in their beds.

Sir Keir is running the Government the way a business leader might run a corporation.

He’s the antidote to the painful years of personality politics, when such chancers as Boris Johnson and Liz Truss diminished the nation’s standing on the world stage while also crashing the economy and making us worse off.

He also knows that he has to make the tough decisions now.

In two or three years’ time, the wheels will start turning for the next General Election cycle and Labour’s flimsy lead in many seats will be sorely tested.