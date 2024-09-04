MP calls for fly tippers to face costs of council investigations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford's new Labour MP, Shaun Davies, made the comments during a debate at Westminster Hall in parliament.

The MP, who was previously leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said that local authorities are often left bearing the costs of investigations – while the fixed penalties to those responsible for fly tipping are limited.

Addressing Deirdre Costigan MP, who secured the debate, he said: "Does my honourable friend agree with me that when councils are looking to investigate, to prosecute and to prevent fly tipping, they should be able to recover the full costs of that when issuing fixed penalty notices to those who are guilty.

"After all it is the polluter who should pay."

Responding, Ms Costigan MP, said: "I certainly agree with him in that."

She added: "It is certainly the case that it is not worth councils time and money at the moment in taking fly tippers to court in many cases because the fines and indeed the sentencing just do not act as a deterrent."