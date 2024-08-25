Shropshire Star
Drone shots give fresh perspective on Shrewsbury riverside demolition work after old doctor's surgery is knocked down

These drone shots show how work is progressing on the riverside demolition in Shrewsbury - with the old doctor's surgery now completely gone.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Workers on diggers started razing the old Riverside Medical Practice to the ground on Monday, and now only a small pile of rubble remains.

The Riverside Shopping Centre will also be torn down, with work expected to be completed within a few months.

These drone shots give a fresh perspective on how demolition work along the riverside is progressing in Shrewsbury
