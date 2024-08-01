Fresh threat to Tong and other green belt sites as Government proposes housing targets

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Some areas will be told to provide three times as many homes as they are currently required to do, with Shropshire and Dudley expected to build almost an extra 1,000 new homes every year.

Angela Rayner, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said building would only be permitted in the green belt if 'golden rules' were met.

But the new targets will reignite fears that target green belt sites, such as the Seven Cornfields, which separates Wolverhampton and Dudley, Tong, near Shifnal, and 'the Triangle', between Wall Heath and Kingswinford, will face an increased threat.

The Triangle off Kidderminster Road, Kingswinford, which could come under renewed pressure

A consultation process will now take place, where local authorities will be invited to make representations on the proposals.

Mrs Rayner said the targets formed part of a programme to build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years.

Previous plans to build homes at Seven Cornfields, between Sedgley and Penn, sparked a fierce backlash. Could the new housing targets pose a new threat?

"As part of our plan, we will update the National Planning Policy Framework to bring back mandatory housing targets and set a higher expectation for how many homes must be built," she said.

"Our new housing targets will make sure local authorities plan for the homes that are proportionate to the size of existing communities, with an uplift in areas where house prices are the most out of step with local incomes."

"If local authorities can’t meet their housing targets, they will need to look to brownfield land in the green belt and their grey belt, prioritising land near stations and existing settlements.

"Green belt development will be held to higher standards with new 'golden rules', including that half of the homes built must be affordable."

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said he would be challenging the proposals. He said the only way possible way of meeting the targets would be to build on greenfield sites.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council

The biggest impact will be in South Staffordshire, which will see its target more than treble from 223 homes a year to 676.

Dudley will be required to find sites for 1,594 homes a year, up from 657 under the present targets.

In recent years, the borough has been building 363 new homes a year.

Shropshire district – which does not include Telford – will be required to almost double the number of new homes built, from its present target of 1,070 to 2,059 homes a year.