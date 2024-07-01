Fresh threat to green belt as Government proposes housing targets FOR E&S WEBSITE IT MAY BE BETTER TO SAY FRESH THREAT TO SEVEN CORNFIELDS

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Some areas will be told to provide three times as many homes as they are currently required to do, with Shropshire and Dudley expected to build almost an extra 1,000 new homes every year.

Angela Rayner, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said building would only be permitted in the green belt if 'golden rules' were met. But the new targets will reignite fears that target green belt sites, such as the Seven Cornfields, which separates Wolverhampton and Dudley, Tong, near Shifnal, and 'the Triangle', between Wall Heath and Kingswinford, will face an increased threat.

A consultation process will now take place, where local authorities will be invited to make representations on the proposals.

Mrs Rayner said the targets formed part of a programme to build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years.

"As part of our plan, we will update the National Planning Policy Framework to bring back mandatory housing targets and set a higher expectation for how many homes must be built," she said.

"Our new housing targets will make sure local authorities plan for the homes that are proportionate to the size of existing communities, with an uplift in areas where house prices are the most out of step with local incomes."

"If local authorities can’t meet their housing targets, they will need to look to brownfield land in the green belt and their grey belt, prioritising land near stations and existing settlements.

"Green belt development will be held to higher standards with new 'golden rules', including that half of the homes built must be affordable."

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said he would be challenging the proposals. He said the only way possible way of meeting the targets would be to build on greenfield sites.

The biggest impact will be in South Staffordshire, which will see its target more than treble from 223 homes a year to 676. Dudley will be required to find sites for 1,594 homes a year, up from 657 under the present targets. In recent years, the borough has been building 363 new homes a year. Shropshire district – which does not include Telford – will be required to almost double the number of new homes built, from its present target of 1,070 to 2,059 homes a year. In recent years the area has exceeded its existing quotas, building an average of 1,455 homes a year. Telford's quota will also double, from 463 homes a year at the moment, to 953 a year. In recent years the borough has comfortably exceeded its targets, building an average of 1,440 homes a year.

Cannock Chase and Stafford will also see their targets double, 248 to 555 a year in Cannock Chase, and from 358 a year to 752 in Stafford.

Wolverhampton will be less affected than many of its neighbours, seeing its target rise by 12 per cent from 1,096 to 1,227. However, in recent years the authority has failed to meet its existing target, building an average of just 891 homes a year, so the new rules will place the council under greater pressure. Sandwell's target has actually been reduced from 1,550 a year to 1,509, despite the authority only managing to build an average of 586 homes a year from 2020 to 2024. Birmingham will see its target slashed from 7,174 houses a year to 4,974, although the council has been failing to meet existing targets, building just 3,156 a year.

Wyre Forest's target has almost trebled from 211 to 617 a year. Bromsgrove's target has increased from 386 to 704, despite only managing 192 homes a year from 2020 to 2023.

Councillor Harley said the targets would inevitably put the green belt under threat.

"Keir Starmer talks about the 'grey belt', but there is no 'grey belt' in Dudley. There is brownfield land and there is the green belt.

"This will totally put the green belt under threat. We all want to see more houses built on brownfield sites, and in some places there may be a case for building higher rather than outward.

"But building on that scale will inevitably threaten the green belt, it will renew pressure on Holbeche and Kingswinford, it could even threaten green belt sites in Stourbridge and Halesowen.

"People can rest assured, though, that as an authority we will do all we can to protect the green belt in Dudley."

It was proposals to build on the Triangle at Wall Heath and Kingswinford, near Holbeche House where the Gunpowder Plotters were arrested, that prompted Councillor Harley to pull Dudley Council out of the controversial Black Country Plan in 2022.

The plan would have seen 76,000 homes built across Dudley, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Sandwell by 2039, with 7,700 earmarked for green belt land.

Councillor Harley said the new quotas were effectively forcing the Black Country Plan on the people of Dudley by the back door.

"There is no way that in three weeks Angela Rayner and her officers can have properly gone through the data and produced figures that stack up," he said.

"These figures have been plucked out of the air. We might not actually need these houses in Dudley. This is Angela Rayner sticking her size 11 in it."

He said it was also a mistake to think that local authorities were slow to grant planning permission.

"Last year local government gave permission for 300,000 houses to be built, the obstruction comes not from the councils, but the landowners and the developers. If they built all those houses, it would saturate the market and drive house prices down.

"The new government will have the same problem as the old one, and it may be that they will not be able to build all these houses anyway."

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin who had campaigned against the 'garden village' scheme for Tong, said he feared the proposals were the beginning of an onslaught on the Shropshire countryside.

"Before, and during the election, I warned local residents that Labour wanted to send in the bulldozers to concrete over Shropshire green belt and green and open spaces," he said.

"Sadly, that prediction is now coming true with little thought being given by Labour on the social, physical and environmental impact on the county as a whole.

"Regrettably, I suspect this is only phase one of Labour's soon-to-be-coming onslaught on Shropshire's green and pleasant land."

Councillor Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council, said she could not understand the methodology for targeting Shropshire so severely, and expected to be sending a 'robust' response to the consultation.

"The disappointing thing is Shropshire is always a likely target when it comes to housebuilding," she said.

"I don't understand the algorithm they have come up with to arrive at these figures."

Councillor Picton said imposing conditions for 'affordable' housing would have little impact if such housing was not viable for developers, which had long been an obstacle in Shropshire.

"This probably won't lead to more houses being built, it will just enable developers to build up landbanks," she said.

"There's a skills shortage and contractor inflation is very high. Nationally there are 1.3 million un-built planning consents, and we are putting about a quarter of a million more on top of that every year."

Councillor Stephen Simkins, leader of Wolverhampton Council, said he would be fighting to protect the authority's green belt, which included the Seven Cornfields.

"We have only got 11 per cent green belt in this city, and we want to protect it," he said.

"I will be making strong representations that we should retain 11 per cent green belt.

"We do need to build more houses, the previous government failed to do this and it's been terrible for a long time, but it has to be brownfield first."

Councillor Roger Lees, leader of South Staffordshire Council, said officers were studying the details: "We are obviously concerned as a green belt authority," he said.

"There are no brownfield sites in South Staffordshire, so if we have got to build all these new houses, there's only one place for them to go – in the green belt.

"That is obviously not ideal for what our residents want."