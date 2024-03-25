Revealed: Cost to run Shrewsbury's Shirehall amid admission building has 'failed'

The authority voted to press ahead with the next stage of the Riverside regeneration scheme in Shrewsbury town centre, which will see demolition work commence and a new public park built on Roushill.

A new “multi-agency hub” building, earmarked for part of the development, is intended to replace the ageing 1960s-era Shirehall which the council says it wants to dispose of.

Although it has committed to leaving the site, the fate of Shirehall has not yet been revealed, with all meetings relating to the future of the building currently taking place behind closed doors due to commercial sensitivity.

However – Cornovii Developments, the council’s arms-length housebuilding operation, is currently developing a strategy for the future of the site in conjunction with the council’s estates team, the council says.