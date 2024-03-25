Former Home Secretary David Blunkett coming back to Shrewsbury - decades after he went to the town's blind school

Lord Blunkett, who went to Condover School for the Blind in his youth before going on to become one of the country's most prominent MPs, will be guest speaker at a Shrewsbury Labour dinner on Thursday, April 4.

While in the town, he plans to visit the last remaining Sure Start centre, which was launched while he was Education Secretary, before attending the dinner as guest speaker of honour.

Councillor Julia Buckley, Shropshire Labour leader and the party's prospective parliamentary candidate for Shrewsbury & Atcham, said: "It is such an honour to host Lord Blunkett here. Shrewsbury was the first constituency in which he became a member of the Labour party and we have been following his work in the Lords with great interest.”

Lord Blunkett joined the town's Labour group on Pride Hill last April as they campaigned and spoke to the public about issues including A&E waiting times at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

He was the MP for Sheffield Brightside, was first elected to parliament in 1987. He became Shadow Health Secretary in 1992 and Shadow Education Secretary in 1994. With Labour’s victory in the 1997 general election he was appointed Secretary of State for Education and Employment and was Britain’s first blind cabinet minister.

The Sure Start programme, which brought together early education, childcare, health and family support services for pre-school children and their families, is one of the main issues he is remembered for.

Labour’s second term in Government saw Lord Blunkett appointed to the role of Home Secretary in 2001, serving in that role until 2004 and returning the cabinet again in 2005.

For anyone who wants to attend the dinner, it will be at a location in Meole Brace, confirmed on purchase of tickets. It will start at 7pm with speeches at 9pm. For tickets or more information, contact Sue Turnbull on westonview@btinternet.com or 07808 038540.